FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2022 11:09:13      انڈین آواز

India, US reaffirm their commitment to a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

India and US have reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The Ministry of External Affairs said this after Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland co-chaired India-US Foreign Office Consultations, FOC in New Delhi yesterday.

Following up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s discussions with President Joe Biden in Washington D.C in September last year, the two sides reviewed progress in various domains under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

According to the statement, both sides welcomed regular high-level dialogue and engagement, including productive meetings of bilateral mechanisms which led to intensifying of cooperation across all pillars of the bilateral agenda.

The FOC provided a valuable opportunity to discuss contemporary regional issues pertaining to South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, West Asia, and the situation in Ukraine, among others.

The statement added, following up on the Quad Leaders’ Meetings, they expressed a keen desire to implement quickly the Quad’s positive and constructive agenda to deliver for countries in the Indo-Pacific region. They agreed to work together to strengthen the India-US global partnership regarding supply chains, critical technologies, health security, climate actions, and clean energy and terrorism.

Both sides looked forward to the India-US 22 Ministerial Meeting in Washington DC. The 22 dialogue is held between the foreign and defence ministers of two countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jehan Daruvala finishes second in the opening Sprint race in Bahrain

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala  finished commendable  second in  season-opening round of the Formula ...

Jehan Daruvala commences  F2 campaign with podium finish

Harpal Singh Bedi  Jehan Daruvala commenced his  campaign for the Formula 2 title with a second-placed fi ...

Mandeep Singh’s goal helps India record  dramatic 4-3 win over Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar , 20 March : Amid nerve wrecking tension and high drama  Mandeep Si ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart