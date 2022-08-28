FreeCurrencyRates.com

India, US joint special forces exercise concludes in Himachal Pradesh

AMN / WEB DESK

The 13th edition of India- USA Joint Special Forces Exercise VAJRA PRAHAR 2022 culminated at Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Defence Ministry said, this exercise with the US Special Forces is significant in terms of security challenges faced by both Nations in the backdrop of the current global situation. The joint military exercise has further strengthened the traditional bond of friendship between the special forces of both Nations.

This annual exercise is hosted alternatively between India and the United States. The 21-day joint training provided an opportunity for the Special Forces from both nations to train in Air Borne Operations, Special Operations and Counter Terrorism operations in a joint environment under United Nations Charter. Both contingents expressed immense satisfaction on the outcomes of the exercise, in terms of the standards achieved and sharing of best practices.

