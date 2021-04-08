India urges G20 members to ensure equitable access, widespread distribution of vaccines

AMN/ WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged all G20 members to ensure equitable access and widespread distribution of vaccines. Participating virtually in the Second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, Ms Sitharaman shared that India is running an ambitious programme of rapid domestic vaccination.

She said, India has emerged as key global producer of vaccines and medical products, especially during the pandemic. The Minister stated that India has covered over 87 million citizens in its vaccination drive so far and has supplied over 64 million doses to 84 countries, including 10 million doses as grant. She urged the G20 High Level Independent Panel on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response to draw upon these experiences of the country.