Centre assures all possible assistance to Uttarakhand govt to control forest fire
Amit Shah holds high level review meeting in wake of naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Jordan: Prince Hamzah bin Hussein placed under house arrest
Odisha imposes night curfew in 10 districts from tomorrow in view of rising COVID-19 cases
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2021 04:37:14      انڈین آواز

India urges G20 members to ensure equitable access, widespread distribution of vaccines

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged all G20 members to ensure equitable access and widespread distribution of vaccines. Participating virtually in the Second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, Ms Sitharaman shared that India is running an ambitious programme of rapid domestic vaccination.

She said, India has emerged as key global producer of vaccines and medical products, especially during the pandemic. The Minister stated that India has covered over 87 million citizens in its vaccination drive so far and has supplied over 64 million doses to 84 countries, including 10 million doses as grant. She urged the G20 High Level Independent Panel on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response to draw upon these experiences of the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Odisha CM felicitates star cyclist Swasti Singh

WEB DESK Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated star cyclist Swasti Singh. Praising her eff ...

Hockey: India pip Olympic Champion Argentina 4-3

AMN / Buenos Aires India thwarted reigning Olympic Champion Argentina's comeback bid to register a 4-3 vict ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz