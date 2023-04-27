इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2023 10:25:13      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India, UK to create India-UK NET zero innovation virtual centre

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India and the United Kingdom have agreed to create India-UK NET zero innovation virtual centre. This centre will provide a platform for stakeholders of both countries to work together in areas like the decarbonization of manufacturing processes, transport systems, and green hydrogen as a renewable source.

Announcing this while chairing the India-UK Science and Innovation Council meeting in the presence of United Kingdom Minister George Freeman, Science, and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, India is fast moving to become an economic powerhouse, driven by its extraordinary technological and innovative capabilities.

He said, the country is determined to achieve its climate change and environmental targets within a stipulated time period. Pointing towards the country’s net zero journey, Dr Singh said, energy efficiency and renewable energy are central pillars, where India has already taken the lead through various initiatives like India Solar Alliance and Clean Energy Mission. Dr Jitendra Singh is leading a high-level official Indian delegation of the Ministry of Science and Technology on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

چھتیس گڑھ : ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں دس پولیس اہلکاروں ہلاک ہوئے ہیں

FILE PIC چھتیس گڑھ کے دانتے واڑا ضلعے میں ماؤنوازوں کے ایک حملے ...

ایک ہزار 570 کروڑ روپے کی لاگت سے 157 نئے سرکاری نرسنگ کالجوں کے قیام کو منظوری دی ہے

@PIB_India مرکزی حکومت نے ملک میں موجودہ میڈیکل کالجوں کے قرب و ...

بھارت کا ہدف یہ ہے کہ سب کے لیے حفظان صحت قابل رسائی اور مناسب قیمت پر دستیاب ہو : وزیراعظم

@narendramodi وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ بھارت کا ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart