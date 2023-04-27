India, UK to create India-UK NET zero innovation virtual centre

AMN / WEB DESK

India and the United Kingdom have agreed to create India-UK NET zero innovation virtual centre. This centre will provide a platform for stakeholders of both countries to work together in areas like the decarbonization of manufacturing processes, transport systems, and green hydrogen as a renewable source.

Announcing this while chairing the India-UK Science and Innovation Council meeting in the presence of United Kingdom Minister George Freeman, Science, and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, India is fast moving to become an economic powerhouse, driven by its extraordinary technological and innovative capabilities.

He said, the country is determined to achieve its climate change and environmental targets within a stipulated time period. Pointing towards the country’s net zero journey, Dr Singh said, energy efficiency and renewable energy are central pillars, where India has already taken the lead through various initiatives like India Solar Alliance and Clean Energy Mission. Dr Jitendra Singh is leading a high-level official Indian delegation of the Ministry of Science and Technology on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom.