India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue: Both countries see scope to strengthen financial cooperation

AMN / WEB DESK

India and the UK, on Thursday, agreed on areas of further collaboration at Gujarat’s GIFT City, including sustainable finance and fintech, with the aim of supporting increased UK industry presence in GIFT City, which is India’s only international financial services centre.

This came at the inaugural meeting of the India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue held through virtual mode last evening. At the meeting, Indian and UK participants discussed progress on the UK-India GIFT City Strategic Partnership, an official release said.

The Dialogue was established at the 10th Economic and Financial Dialogue in October last year to deepen bilateral ties in the financial sector.

The Dialogue was led by senior officials from the Indian side by the Ministry of Finance and from UK Treasury, with participation from Indian and UK independent regulatory agencies, including the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, International Financial Services Centre Authority, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the Bank of England, and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Discussions during the Dialogue were focused on four themes, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, GIFT City, India’s flagship international financial centre, banking and payments, insurance, and capital markets. Following the government-to-government discussion on these issues, private sector partners were invited to the discussion.

The City of London Corporation’s Capital Markets Working Group presented their work on the Indian corporate bond market, and the India-UK Financial Partnership presented their recommendations on the UK-India financial services relationship, particularly on development of GIFT City as global services hub.

As two services driven economies, both sides agreed that there is significant scope for strengthening the financial services cooperation between India and the UK. They also concurred to continue to engage bilaterally on these areas in the coming months, in the run up to the next EFD and the beginning of negotiations for a future India-UK FTA, both expected to take place later this year.