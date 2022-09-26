India-UAE trade grow substantially

AMN / WEB DESK

The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is creating a significant positive impact on India-UAE trade.

Indian exports to the UAE, excluding petroleum products grew from 5.17 billion dollar from June to August last year to 5.92 billion US dollar during June to August this year. It denotes an increase of 14 percent. The CEPA agreement has come into effect on 1st of May this year.

Commerce and Industry Ministry said, Indian imports from the UAE during the same period also grew from 5.56 billion dollar to 5.61 billion dollar. It said Indian exports are likely to increase further in the coming months with increasing use of the CEPA by the exporters and with dedicated efforts from Department of Commerce.