Monday, September 26, 2022
Latest:

THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The real voice of india

BUSINESS AWAAZ 

India-UAE trade grow substantially

INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comments

AMN / WEB DESK

The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is creating a significant positive impact on India-UAE trade.

Indian exports to the UAE, excluding petroleum products grew from 5.17 billion dollar from June to August last year to 5.92 billion US dollar during June to August this year. It denotes an increase of 14 percent. The CEPA agreement has come into effect on 1st of May this year.

Commerce and Industry Ministry said, Indian imports from the UAE during the same period also grew from 5.56 billion dollar to 5.61 billion dollar. It said Indian exports are likely to increase further in the coming months with increasing use of the CEPA by the exporters and with dedicated efforts from Department of Commerce.

INDIAN AWAAZ

The Indian Awaaz (theindianawaaz.com) is a fast growing English news website based in New Delhi. Website covers Politics, Economy/Business, Entertainment, Health, Education, Technology, Fashion, Lifestyle, Stock Market, Commercial issues and much more. It has separate sections in Hindi and Urdu too.

You May Also Like

Stock Market : Sensex Sheds 953 Points, Nifty Holds 17,000 Amid Weak Cues

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

PM Modi to launch 5G services in India

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Govt’s flagship programme ‘Make in India’ completes 8 years

INDIAN AWAAZ 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.