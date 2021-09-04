India, UAE stress on importance of standing together against extremist forces

FILE PHOTO

AMN / NEW DELHI

PM Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of international community standing together against terrorist and extremist forces

India and UAE have agreed that there is no place for terrorism and extremism in the world. During a telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of international community standing together against terrorist and extremist forces.

The two leaders also positively assessed the continued progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas under the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership. Prime Minister Modi appreciated UAE’s support for the Indian community during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also conveyed best wishes for the Expo to be held in Dubai from the first of next month. Both leaders also discussed regional issues of common concern.