India, UAE sign MoU to establish framework to facilitate & enhance bilateral cooperation on climate action

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and United Arab Emirates have signed an MoU to establish a framework to facilitate and enhance bilateral cooperation on climate action.

The agreement was signed between Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav and UAE Climate Envoy and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan Al Jaber in New Delhi yesterday. The basic objective of this MoU is to establish a framework to facilitate and enhance bilateral cooperation on climate action, and also contributes towards implementing the Paris Agreement.

Mr Yadav also hold a bilateral meeting with Dr Sultan Al Jaber. In the meeting, they discussed issues relating to climate change, hosting of COP 28 and other related matters. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Yadav stressed that the issues of climate finance, adaptation, loss and damage, need more focus in the road beyond COP26. He acknowledged and appreciated the UAE’s climate actions, and also shared India’s concrete climate actions.