इंडियन आवाज़     27 May 2022 06:40:46      انڈین آواز

India, UAE sign MoU to enhance bilateral cooperation on climate action

AMN / NEW DELHI

India and United Arab Emirates have signed an MoU to establish a framework to facilitate and enhance bilateral cooperation on climate action.

The agreement was signed between Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav and UAE Climate Envoy and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr Sultan Al Jaber in New Delhi yesterday. The basic objective of this MoU is to establish a framework to facilitate and enhance bilateral cooperation on climate action, and also contributes towards implementing the Paris Agreement.

Mr Yadav also hold a bilateral meeting with Dr Sultan Al Jaber. In the meeting, they discussed issues relating to climate change, hosting of COP 28 and other related matters. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Yadav stressed that the issues of climate finance, adaptation, loss and damage, need more focus in the road beyond COP26. He acknowledged and appreciated the UAE’s climate actions, and also shared India’s concrete climate actions.

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

