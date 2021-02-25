India Toy Fair-2021: Toy makers from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to showcase their beautiful & smart toys

AMN
India Toy Fair-2021 will be held from February 27 to March 2 on a virtual platform. Many toy makers from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh are ready to showcase their beautiful and smart toys which are also safe for children.
Meerut city which is otherwise famous for its sports equipments worldwide is also gearing up to participate in the virtual toy fair. Local industries here make beautiful wooden and electronic toys which are quite popular. Rajesh Gujral, owner of a toymaker company here in Meerut believes that events like toy fair will help the workers of the industry also.
People from Toy industry in Meerut are quite hopeful that this virtual toy fair will help the local toy industry in real sense.