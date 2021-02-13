India to take strict action against Social Media platforms, if they violate law of land

AMN
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said, strict action will be taken against Social Media platforms, if they are found to be violating the law of the land, spreading fake news and fuelling violence in the country.
Specifically naming Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and LinkedIn in the Rajya Sabha, Mr Prasad said, they have millions of followers in the country and are free to do business and make money. Mr Prasad, however, said that these platforms cannot be allowed to circumvent the provisions of the Indian Constitution.