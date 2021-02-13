Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
India to take strict action against Social Media platforms, if they violate law of land

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said, strict action will be taken against Social Media platforms, if they are found to be violating the law of the land, spreading fake news and fuelling violence in the country.

Specifically naming Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and LinkedIn in the Rajya Sabha, Mr Prasad said, they have millions of followers in the country and are free to do business and make money. Mr Prasad, however, said that these platforms cannot be allowed to circumvent the provisions of the Indian Constitution. 

SPORTS

Shooting: Sanjeev Rajput, Elavenil Valarivan dominate selection trials

Harpal Singh Bedi /New Delhi Two-time Olympian Sanjeev Rajput gave another dominating performance as he won ...

Boxing; Mary Kom, Amit to lead Indian challenge at Boxam meet

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg),Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52 ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

