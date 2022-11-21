India to take over Chair of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence

Aditya Raj Das / NEW DELHI

After assuming the G20 Presidency, India will take over the Chair of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, GPAI. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will represent the country at the GPAI meeting to be held in Tokyo today for the symbolic takeover from France.

GPAI is an international initiative to support responsible and human-centric development and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). GPAI is a congregation of 25 member countries, including the US, UK, European Union, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea and Singapore.

India had joined the GPAI in 2020 as a founding member. The Artificial Intelligence is expected to add 967 billion US dollar to Indian economy by 2035 and 450-500 billion dollar to India’s GDP by 2025. It is expected to account for 10 per cent of the country’s 5 trillion dollar GDP target.

India occupying the chair also signifies how the world today perceives it as a Trusted Technology partner and one that has always advocated for the ethical use of technology for transforming citizens lives.