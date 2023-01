AMN/ WEB DESK

Third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The match will start at 1.30 pm. The Indian team has clinched the series with wins in Guwahati and Kolkata ODIs. They will be looking to clean sweep the ODI series. India earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1 against the Sri Lankan team.