India to take on Nepal in SAFF U-20 Women’s football in Dhaka

In football, India will face Nepal in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under 20 Women’s Championship, in Dhaka today. The match will start at 2:30 pm Indian Time. Earlier in its previous 2 matches, India thrashed Bhutan by 12 goals to nil in their opening match and was held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh in another match.

All the matches are being played at the Bir Sherestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka. After a four-team round-robin, the top two teams will play the final on the 9th of February.

India is the reigning champion currently as they won the 2022 edition of the tournament.

خبرنامہ

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

ترکی میں 7 اعشاریہ 8 شدت کا زلزلہ آنے سے 500 سے زیادہ افراد کی ہلاک

ترکی کے جنوبی حصے میں آج سات اعشاریہ آٹھ شدت کا شدید زلزلہ آن ...

پاکستان کے سابق صدر جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف انتقال کرگئے

پاکستان کے سابق صدرِ پاکستان جنرل (ر) پرویز مشرف طویل علالت ک ...

