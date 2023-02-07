India to take on Nepal in SAFF U-20 Women’s football in Dhaka

In football, India will face Nepal in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Under 20 Women’s Championship, in Dhaka today. The match will start at 2:30 pm Indian Time. Earlier in its previous 2 matches, India thrashed Bhutan by 12 goals to nil in their opening match and was held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh in another match.

All the matches are being played at the Bir Sherestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka. After a four-team round-robin, the top two teams will play the final on the 9th of February.

India is the reigning champion currently as they won the 2022 edition of the tournament.