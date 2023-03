AMN/ WEB DESK

India will take on Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League at the Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha today, March 15. Yesterday, Australia defeated Germany 2-1. That was the fifth match in the ongoing pro league and the first win for Australia after suffering three consecutive defeats. India has already registered victory against Australia by 5-4 in a tightly fought match last Sunday.