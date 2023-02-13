India to take defence exports to $5 billion by 2024-25: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that his government target was to take defence exports to 5 billion dollars by 2024-25. He said India will soon be the world’s largest defense manufacturing base.

Addressing the inaugural of Aero India 2023 in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, Mr Modi said nation is touching new heights today and Aero India 2023 is a prime example of this. He said the theme of Aero India – The Runway to a Billion Opportunities – reflects the rise of the country in different spheres. He appealed to the youth of Karnataka to make the country strong in the defence sector. He praised them for their vast expertise in the field of technology.

Mr Modi said, Aero India reflects the New India and the clear Bengaluru sky is witnessing this emergence of a New India. He stated that Aero India is happening in a state that is a master in the world of technology. He added that this will create opportunities in Aerospace and defence sectors. The Prime Minister asserted that the India of 21st Century will not let a single opportunity pass by. Mr Modi also released the Aero India 2023 commemorative stamp on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that under Prime Minister’s able leadership, India is emerging as a leader in every sphere. He said Aero India has provided a new strength to the defence sector. He said, it is evident that Prime Minister is strongly committed to the growth of India’s economy and Aero India is an expression of this. He said Defence Ministers, CEOs and service chiefs of many countries are participating in Aero India which will boost India’s defence manufacturing journey.