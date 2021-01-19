India to supply COVID vaccines to several countries from Jan 20

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that supplies of COVID vaccines to several countries will commence from tomorrow and more will follow in the days ahead. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, the Government of India has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries. In response to these requests, and in keeping with India’s stated commitment to use India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the COVID pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from tomorrow. The Ministry said, in respect of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius, India is awaiting their confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances.

The Ministry said, the immunization programme is being implemented in India, as in other countries, in a phased manner to cover the healthcare providers, frontline workers and the most vulnerable. Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. It will ensure that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad. Prior to the delivery of vaccines, a two day training programme, covering administrative and operational aspects began today for immunization managers, cold chain officers, communication officers and data managers of the recipient countries, both at national and provincial levels.

The Ministry said, India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. India has also provided training to several neighbouring countries to enhance and strengthen their clinical capabilities. In an ongoing effort, India will continue to supply countries all over the world with vaccines. This will be calibrated against domestic requirements and international demand and obligations, including under the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, GAVI’s Covax facility to developing countries.