India to send 20 thousand metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port in Iran

AMN / WEB DESK

India will send 20 thousand metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through the Chabahar Port in Iran. The External Affairs Ministry said that the decision was made in order to address the current humanitarian situation.

Holding the first India-Central Asia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Afghanistan in New Delhi yesterday, India also discussed the current political, security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with the participants.

They emphasized the importance of formation of a truly inclusive and representative political structure that respects the rights of all Afghans and ensures equal rights of women, girls and members of minority groups, including access to education.

During the meeting, India and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes agreed to partner for the efforts to counter drug trafficking, including the efforts for rehabilitation of Afghan drug user population.

They said that special attention will be given to the women and providing assistance in development of alternate livelihood opportunities.