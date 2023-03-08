इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2023 02:30:15      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India to send 20 thousand metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port in Iran

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India will send 20 thousand metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through the Chabahar Port in Iran. The External Affairs Ministry said that the decision was made in order to address the current humanitarian situation.

Holding the first India-Central Asia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Afghanistan in New Delhi yesterday, India also discussed the current political, security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with the participants.

They emphasized the importance of formation of a truly inclusive and representative political structure that respects the rights of all Afghans and ensures equal rights of women, girls and members of minority groups, including access to education.

During the meeting, India and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes agreed to partner for the efforts to counter drug trafficking, including the efforts for rehabilitation of Afghan drug user population.

They said that special attention will be given to the women and providing assistance in development of alternate livelihood opportunities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکی وزیر تجارت، جینا ریمنڈو 10-7 مارچ کے درمیان نئی دہلی کا دورہ کریں گی

AMN کامرس اور صنعت، امور صارفین، خوراک اور عوامی تقسیم اور ٹ ...

ہندوستان کے پاس ایک جدید اور اسمارٹ بجلی کی ترسیل کا نظام ہوگا

حکومت نے ٹاسک فورس کی رپورٹ تسلیم کرلی اے ایم این ہندوس ...

’’ہندوستان کو عالمی معیشت کا روشن مقام کہا جا رہا ہے‘‘: وزیر اعظم مودی

وزیر اعظم نے ‘ترقی کے مواقع پیدا کرنے کے لیے مالیاتی خدمات ک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart