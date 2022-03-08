FreeCurrencyRates.com

09 Mar 2022

India to resume international flights from March 27

International Flights to and from India to be resumed from 27th of March. The Civil Aviation Ministry has suspended the regular international flights in March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has said, after having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from 27 of this month.

The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India, thus, stands extended till 2359 hours on 26th March and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only. The Civil Aviation Ministry said, the international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines for international travel.

