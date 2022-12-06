FreeCurrencyRates.com

India to resume e-Visa facility for UK citizens

AMN / London

For the first time since the COVID outbreak in March 2020, India is all set to resume the e-Visa facility for UK citizens travelling to India.

High Commissioner of India to UK, Vikram K Doraiswami said that the service will be made available to the citizens forthwith and the dates will be announced shortly. He further added that the resumption of the facility will enable friends from the UK to travel far more easily to India.

Earlier in August, UK Immigration Statistics said that Indian nationals were issued the largest number of UK study, work and visitor visas. India has now overtaken China as the largest nationality being issued sponsored study visas in the UK. On November 28, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasised the importance of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India.

