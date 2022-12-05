India to reflect aspirations of G20 partners, says G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

AMN / JAIPUR

India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant has said that the priorities of India will not just reflect the aspirations of the G20 partners but also of the Global South whose voice is often unheard.

In his key note address on the second day of the G20 Sherpa Meeting in Udaipur today, Mr. Kant said, India’s presidency will seek to advocate the oneness of all in accordance with the theme One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the challenges that we face today can only be solved by working together through hope, harmony, and healing.

Listing out the priorities of India in the meeting, Mr. Kant said, accelerated inclusive and resilient growth, and accelerating progress of SDGs will help in the field of the education sector.

Other priorities, he mentioned include Green Development, Climate, finance, and life. Multilateral institutions for the 21st century and women lead development.

On the aspect of Trade and Investment, Mr. Kant said, India’s thrust will be on the Resilient Global Value Chain besides, trade for growth and prosperity. On the development side, the emphasis will be on Data for Development, Public Digital Platforms, Cyber security, and cyber safety which are critical issues from the point of the digital economy of tomorrow.

Issues related to education and health have also been prioritised by India in the G20 Sherpa meeting which stresses on foundational literacy and numeracy as well as strengthening research and innovation, and tech enable learning.

This apart from the prioritise also entails strengthening cooperation for vaccine, therapeutic and diagnostics, digital health for universal access and prevention, preparedness and response for health.

Mr. Kant said that the G20 logo evokes the idea of Unity in Diversity of a pro-planet approach to life, adding that the Lotus is symbolic of the attainment of growth even in vast challenges.