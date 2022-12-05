FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Dec 2022 05:44:02      انڈین آواز

India to reflect aspirations of G20 partners, says G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / JAIPUR

India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant has said that the priorities of India will not just reflect the aspirations of the G20 partners but also of the Global South whose voice is often unheard.

In his key note address on the second day of the G20 Sherpa Meeting in Udaipur today, Mr. Kant said, India’s presidency will seek to advocate the oneness of all in accordance with the theme One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the challenges that we face today can only be solved by working together through hope, harmony, and healing.

Listing out the priorities of India in the meeting, Mr. Kant said, accelerated inclusive and resilient growth, and accelerating progress of SDGs will help in the field of the education sector.

Other priorities, he mentioned include Green Development, Climate, finance, and life. Multilateral institutions for the 21st century and women lead development.

On the aspect of Trade and Investment, Mr. Kant said, India’s thrust will be on the Resilient Global Value Chain besides, trade for growth and prosperity. On the development side, the emphasis will be on Data for Development, Public Digital Platforms, Cyber security, and cyber safety which are critical issues from the point of the digital economy of tomorrow.

Issues related to education and health have also been prioritised by India in the G20 Sherpa meeting which stresses on foundational literacy and numeracy as well as strengthening research and innovation, and tech enable learning.

This apart from the prioritise also entails strengthening cooperation for vaccine, therapeutic and diagnostics, digital health for universal access and prevention, preparedness and response for health.

Mr. Kant said that the G20 logo evokes the idea of Unity in Diversity of a pro-planet approach to life, adding that the Lotus is symbolic of the attainment of growth even in vast challenges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart