India to play against West Indies in T-20 International Series tomorrow in Kolkata

@BCCI

India will take on West Indies in the T20 International series starting from tomorrow in Kolkatta. Rohit Sharma who successfully led India against West Indies in the ODI series will be the skipper for the T20I series too. Whereas, Kieron Pollard will be captaining the Caribbean team and look to change their fortunes in the T20 I series.

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is elevated to the role of vice-captaincy in T20Is for the three-match home series against West Indies which begins from tomorrow.

Earlier, KL Rahul was named as the deputy to India’s new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, but he has been ruled out of the entire series after he sustained an upper left hamstring strain during

fielding in the 2nd ODI against West Indies on February 9.

India whitewashed West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series and have not lost a bilateral series against them since 2006.