India to observe day of national mourning as a mark of respect for Shinzo Abe

Government has decided to observe one day State Mourning on Saturday throughout the country as a mark of respect for former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. He passed away on Friday. Union Home Ministry said, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly. There will be no official entertainment on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday penned an emotional note for late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died after being shot during an election speech. PM Modi recalled his first meeting with Shinzo Abe and remembered memorable interactions between them.

Hailing Shinzo Abe as an outstanding leader of Japan, PM Modi said with Abe’s demise, Japan and the world have lost a great visionary and he has lost a dear friend.

WHAT PM MODI SAID IN HIS BLOG POST

Shinzo Abe – an outstanding leader of Japan, a towering global statesman, and a great champion of India-Japan friendship – is not among us anymore. Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend.

I first met him in 2007, during my visit to Japan as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Right from that first meeting, our friendship went beyond the trappings of office and the shackles of official protocol.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot on Friday during a campaign event in western Japan, the hospital where he was treated confirmed.

“Shinzo Abe was transported to [the hospital] at 12:20 p.m. (0320 GMT) He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival. Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately, he died at 5:03 p.m.,” Hidetada Fukushima, a doctor at the Nara Medical University Hospital, said.

Police said a 41-year-old man had been arrested. Local media reported the suspect had served in the navy and left Japan’s Self-Defense Force in 2005. According to public broadcaster NHK, the suspect confessed to police that he was unhappy with Abe and intended to kill him.

The attack has shocked a nation with some of the world’s strictest gun control laws. Police said that the shooter used a homemade gun.