FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Sep 2022 07:10:11      انڈین آواز

India to invite Bangladesh as guest country during its G-20 presidency

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

India will invite Bangladesh as a Guest Country to take part in the G 20 meeting during its Presidency. Announcing this in Delhi on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that as part of the G 20 tradition of inviting some Guest Countries and International Organisations (IO) to its meetings and summit, India has decided to invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as Guest Countries.

Also, apart from the regular International Organisations like UN, IMF, World Bank, WHO, WTO, ILO, FSB and OECD and Chairs of Regional Organisations AU, AUDA-NEPAD and ASEAN, International Solar Alliance (ISA), CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and ADB (Asian Development Bank) will be included as Guest IOs.

Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country, beginning December 2022. The G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State / Government is scheduled to be held on 09 and 10 September 2023 in New Delhi.
The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises 19 countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, USA and the European Union (EU).

Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85 percent of global GDP, 75 percent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika of Indonesia, Italy and India which is constituted by the current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies. During India’s Presidency, the Troika would consist of India, Indonesia and Brazil. This would be the first time when the Troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them a greater voice, said the MEA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Women’s cricket: India beat England by 8 wickets

Indian women beat England by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 to level the three-match series 1-1 at Count ...

Vinesh Phogat loses 0-7 in qualification at World Wrestling Championship

AMN In a major upset in the World Wrestling Championship, India's Vinesh Phogat went down 0-7 to Mongolia's ...

Indian women to play 2nd T-20 against England at Derby

In Women's cricket, the second T20I of the three-match series between India and England will be played at Derb ...

خبرنامہ

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart