India to improve production of high-value pharmaceuticals and medical devices to reduce import dependency

Staff Reporter

The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the Government is focusing on the production of high-value pharmaceuticals and high-end medical devices to reduce import dependency.

He added that manufacturing components of high-end medical devices in the country will be another big step in moving towards Aatmanirbharta. Dr Mandaviya stated this in New Delhi while appreciating the efforts of the applicants selected under the Production Linked Incentive, PLI Scheme. The Department of Pharmaceuticals has released the first tranche of incentives under the PLI scheme of pharmaceuticals amounting to 166 crores to four selected applicants.

Under the Atmanirbharta initiative of the Government, the Department of Pharmaceuticals launched the PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals in 2021. The financial outlay under this scheme is 15 thousand crores over a period of six years. So far, 55 applicants have been selected under the scheme, including 20 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The scheme has garnered an investment of over 16 thousand crore rupees from these 55 applicants in the first year of implementation of the scheme. Against the expected employment of one lakh over six years scheme period, 23 thousand people have got employment.