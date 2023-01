Government of India has made an advance plan to import about ten lakh tonne tur dal through private trade this year. Talking to reporters in New Delhi today, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, there may be a shortfall in tur dal production because of weather and wilt disease in Gulbarg areas in Karnataka. He said, the plan has been made to meet any shortfall through imports. Mr Singh said, in 2021-22, about 7.6 lakh tonne of tur was imported.