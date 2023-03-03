India to host meeting of Quad foreign ministers on Friday

AMN

Quad Foreign Ministers will be hosted by India in New Delhi on Friday. The meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

It will see the participation of Foreign Ministers of Australia and Japan and the Secretary of State of the US. The meeting will be an opportunity for the Ministers to continue their discussions held at their last meeting in New York in September last year.

The External Affairs Ministry said that they will exchange views on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and regional issues of mutual interest, guided by their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The Ministers will also review progress made by the Quad in pursuit of its constructive agenda and implementation of initiatives aimed at addressing contemporary priorities of the region.