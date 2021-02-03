India to host Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers’ Conclave

WEB DESK

India will host Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers’ Conclave tomorrow on the sidelines of Aero India 2021. The broad theme of the conclave is ‘Enhanced Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Indian Ocean’.

The event will commence with welcome address by Defence Secretary and addresses by Defence Ministers of different Indian Ocean Region Countries. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give the concluding remarks. Till 30th January,2021, there is total confirmed physical participation from 18 countries including Defence Ministers of four countries -Maldives, Comoros, Iran and Madagascar.

The conclave is an initiative to promote dialogue in an institutional, economic and cooperative environment that can foster the development of peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region. It will also address Information-sharing towards increased maritime domain awareness, maritime surveillance and co-operation, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Marine Pollution Response activities, Development of technologies and capabilities for harnessing marine resources.