इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2021 04:13:10

India to continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries in a phased manner

WEB DESK

The External Affairs Ministry has said that India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. Addressing the media in New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that it will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad. He said, there is interest in many countries in accessing vaccines from India which is the global hub for vaccine production.

Mr Srivastava said that the Prime Minister has already stated that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis. Mr Srivastava informed that India’s grant assistance of vaccines to the neighbouring countries commenced on 20th of this month and on the first day, 1.5 lakh doses of vaccines were supplied to Bhutan and one lakh doses to Maldives as grant assistance.

He said, yesterday, supplies of 10 lakh doses of vaccines to Nepal and 20 lakh doses to Bangladesh were undertaken. He also informed that today, consignments of 15 lakh doses for Myanmar, one lakh doses to Mauritius and 50 thousand doses to Seychelles were airlifted. He also said that supplies as grant assistance to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be undertaken after receiving confirmation of regulatory clearances from these two countries.

SPORTS

Hockey Women; Indian Juniors hold Chile Senior Team to a 2-2 draw

Santiago (Chile)  Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team  put up a  resilient performance to hold Chile Se ...

Indian cricket team returned home after 2-1 triumph in Test series against Australia

Indian cricket team returned home after a 2-1 triumph in the Test series against Australia. The Indian team re ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

