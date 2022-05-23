FreeCurrencyRates.com

India to clash with arch-rival Pakistan in first match of Asia Cup hockey Championship today

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet in their first match of the 11th edition of the Asia Cup hockey championship at the GBK Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia, today. The match will begin at 5 PM IST.

Defending champion India has been placed in the Pool A with Pakistan, Japan and hosts Indonesia. India will take on Asian Games gold medallists Japan in their second match on May 24 and meet hosts Indonesia on May 26 , to round off their league engagements.

India and Pakistan have won the tournament three times each, while South Korea is the most successful team, having clinched the title four times in 10 previous editions.

In the previous edition of the continental tournament, which is also the World Cup qualifier, India had defeated Malaysia 2-1 in the final held in Dhaka.

The top three teams at the end of the Asia Cup will qualify for next year’s FIH Hockey World Cup, to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The Asia Cup is being held after a gap of two years as it was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

