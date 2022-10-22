India to celebrate International Year of Millets on global scale: Tomar

https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar has said that India is preparing to celebrate the International Year of Millets on a global scale. He said this while holding a meeting with International Affairs and Cooperation Minister of Botswana Dr. Lemogang Kwape in New Delhi Friday. Dr. Lemogang Kwape, who is on a visit to India, met with Mr. Tomar to discuss the issues of cooperation between the two countries in Agriculture and Allied sectors.

In the meeting, both the Ministers expressed satisfaction at the bilateral relations between the two countries. Mr. Tomar said that overseas Indians are making a significant contribution to the economy of Botswana. He spoke about the possibility of further enhancing bilateral trade to increase the benefits of farmers and producers of both the countries.

Both the Ministers emphasized on promoting the cultivation of nutri-cereals on a large scale in view of their nutritious value and significance. Both sides also discussed the issues of market access for their agricultural products and assured each other of resolving the issues at the earliest. Both the Ministers also agreed upon the early revival of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two governments in January, 2010 on Cooperation in Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

