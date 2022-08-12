FreeCurrencyRates.com

India third in Start-Up ecosystem and in terms of number of Unicorns in world: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has said that India now ranks 3rd in the Start-Up ecosystem and in terms of the number of Unicorns in the world. He said, there are currently 105 unicorns, out of which 44 were born in 2021 and 19 in 2022.

Dr. Jitendra Singh today delivered the keynote address at DST StartUp Utsav at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre. He said, this decade is expected to bring transformational changes in Indian Science, Technology and Innovation.

He said, India in its 75th year of Independence is now home to 75 thousand StartUps. The Minister said, Narendra Modi’s special focus on Science, Technology and Innovation has fired the imagination of the youth to innovate and solve problems with new ideas. He said, the country’s startups today are not limited to only metros or big cities. He added that 49 per cent of the start-ups are from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

