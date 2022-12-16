FreeCurrencyRates.com

India test fires Agni-V, ballistic missile with a range of over 5,000 km

WEB DESK

India successfully carried out the night trials of the nuclear-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile, which can hit targets beyond 5,000 km on Thursday.

“The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before. The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile, if required,” sources said. Sources said the missile has been made lighter by adding lighter composite material which will enable the missile to go longer ranges.

India had launched the last Agni-5test in October 2021. The launch was carried out at approximately 5: 30 pm from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy, according to the Defence Ministry.

The ministry further stated that the successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’.

Medium to Intercontinental versions of Agni missiles systems 1 to 5 have varying ranges, starting from 700 kilometers from Agni-1 to 5000 kilometers and above for Agni-5. In June last year, the DRDO had successfully tested the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni P, which is an advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. Agni P is a canisterised missile with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometers.

