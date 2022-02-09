FreeCurrencyRates.com

India Telecom 2022: 5G network in its final stages of development, says Telecom Minister

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the country has developed it’s own indigenously developed 4G core and radio network. He said, the 5G network is also in its final stages of development and the country is participating today in the development of 6G standards, in the thought process of 6G. He was addressing ‘India Telecom 2022’ – an Exclusive International Business Expo today.

The Minister said that 5G network will pave the way for bringing new use cases to life that can lead to a proliferation of FinTech solutions in the Indian as well as in Global markets.

Mr. Vaishnaw said, India has emerged as a major electronics manufacturing hub. Today, electronics manufacturing in India is close to 75 billion US dollars. It’s growing at more than 20 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate. He said, the government has launched a major semiconductor programme, a very comprehensive programme in which right from silicon chip to compound semiconductors, design-led manufacturing, creating a series of entrepreneurs in design and also finally to develop 85 thousand semiconductor engineers.

The Minister said that the event is being organized by Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council from February 8th to 10th of this month under the Market Access Initiative Scheme of the Department of Commerce and with support of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian missions in different countries. He said, qualified buyers from more than 45 countries are attending the event. Apart from the conference, more than 40 Indian telecom companies are showcasing their products and capabilities at the exhibition.

