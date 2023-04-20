इंडियन आवाज़     20 Apr 2023 02:33:30      انڈین آواز
India taking new initiatives for global welfare inspired by teachings of Lord Buddha: PM

PM Modi addresses Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the noble teachings of Gautama Buddha have impacted countless people over centuries. In his keynote speech at the Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi. Mr. Modi said Buddha is an understanding beyond the individual and Buddha is a thought beyond form. He stated that inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha, India is taking new initiatives for global welfare. He added that his government has continuously spread the values of Lord Buddha. 

Mr. Modi said his government improved the Buddha circuit in India and Nepal. He said that be it Kushinagar International Airport or Lumbini, where India International Centre for Buddhist Culture is being established, India is working holistically to achieve them.

Prime Minister highlighted that in this Amrit Kaal, India has taken new initiatives on many subjects and the biggest inspiration for this is Lord Buddha. He said India has given Buddha to the world, and not war. He further stated that Buddha had given the solution centuries ago to the war and unrest that the world is suffering from today. He said Lord Buddha’s way is the way for the future.  

