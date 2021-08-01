India takes over Presidency of UNSC for August

AMN/ WEB DESK
India today took over the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August. External Affairs Ministry said, India’s vision has been steered by Dialogue and Cooperation, mutual respect and commitment to International law.
In its presidency, India will be guided by the principles of Transparency, credibility, accountability and effectiveness. Maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism will be the focus areas for India during its presidency.
The Ministry said, as a founding member of the UN, India is committed to multilateralism, Rule of Law, and Fair and equitable international system.