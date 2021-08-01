Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics; support pours in on social media for boxing legend
Centre announces 27 % reservation for OBCs, 10 % for EWS in medical and dental courses
India closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan,
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Aug 2021 01:45:54      انڈین آواز

India takes over Presidency of UNSC for August

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

India today took over the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August. External Affairs Ministry said, India’s vision has been steered by Dialogue and Cooperation, mutual respect and commitment to International law.

In its presidency, India will be guided by the principles of Transparency, credibility, accountability and effectiveness. Maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism will be the focus areas for India during its presidency.

The Ministry said, as a founding member of the UN, India is committed to multilateralism, Rule of Law, and Fair and equitable international system.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Sanjeev and Aishwary Tomar in India’s last Shooting challenge

Harpal Singh Bedi Luckless Indian shooters will have a one last shot at salvaging their reputation as Sanje ...

P V Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to bag medal in two Olympics

AMN / SPORTS DESK Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu created history today becoming the first Indian woman to w ...

PV Sindhu gets bronze medal at Tokyo Olympic

AMN Indian star Shuttler PV Sindhu today secured a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic, defeating China’s H ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz