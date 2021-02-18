India supplied corona vaccines to 25 countries; 49 more in line

AMN / WEB DESK / NEW DELHI
India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that Made in India COVID vaccines were supplied to 25 nations and 49 countries across the world will be added soon. Speaking at the UNSC Open Debate on Implementation of Resolution 2532, Dr Jaishankar said 2 lakh doses will be given as a gift to UN Peacekeepers. He delivered Bhagavat Gita’s message – “Do your work with the welfare of others always in mind”. He also suggested the need for persisting with the vaccination drive, collaborating on genomic surveillance and exchange information, effectively addressing public resistance to vaccines and improving public health infrastructure and build capacity.
Dr Jaishankar said ‘Vaccine nationalism’ must stop and internationalism should be promoted. He also said disinformation campaigns must be stopped and proactively preparation must be done for the next global pandemic.