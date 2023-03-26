India summons high commissioner of Canada over actions of separatist elements

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Ministry today said the High Commissioner of Canada was summoned yesterday to convey strong concern over the actions of separatist and extremist elements against India’s diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada this week.

Government has sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of the diplomatic Mission and Consulates.

The Canadian government was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts.

External Affairs Ministry said it is expected that the Canadian Government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of diplomats and the security of diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions.