India Summons Charge d’Affaires of Pakistan High Commission on death of 3 innocent civilians

AMN

India Summons Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to lodge a strong protest on the death of three innocent civilians, including a child (and injury to another child), in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces on the night of 17 July 2020 in Krishna Ghati Sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

India condemned the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces. This year alone, 21 Indians have been killed and 94 injured in over 2,711 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces.