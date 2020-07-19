India’s 2 Covid-19 vaccines are under human clinical trials
Bangladesh bans free internet services for Social media
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust proposes ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for Ram Temple construction
Election Commission seeks parties’ views on poll campaign in during pandemic
High level central team to visit Bihar to review Covid-19 situation
इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2020 12:50:05      انڈین آواز

India Summons Charge d’Affaires of Pakistan High Commission on death of 3 innocent civilians

AMN

India Summons Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to lodge a strong protest on the death of three innocent civilians, including a child (and injury to another child), in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces on the night of 17 July 2020 in Krishna Ghati Sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

India condemned the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces. This year alone, 21 Indians have been killed and 94 injured in over 2,711 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces.

SPORTS

Kapil Dev’s advice helped me decide my post retirement plans: Rahul Dravid

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former captain Rahul Dravid has disclosed that it was all-rounder Kapil Dev's ...

NRAI Announces Dates of National Camp for Olympic Core Group Shooters

Harpal Singh Bedi National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has decided to hold Camp for the 34 Olympic C ...

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese Huawei

WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...

MARQUEE

