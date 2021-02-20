PM unveils several projects of power, urban sector in Kerala
India successfully conducts joint user trials of Helina, Dhruvastra Anti-Tank Guided Missiles

WEB DESK

Joint User Trials for Helina (Army Version) and Dhruvastra (Air Force Version) Missile Systems designed and developed by DRDO were carried out from Advanced Light Helicopter platform in desert ranges.

Five missions were carried out for evaluating the missile capabilities in minimum and maximum range. The missiles were fired in hover and max forward flight against realistic static and moving targets. Some missions were carried out with warheads against derelict tanks. A mission was carried out against a moving target from a forward flying helicopter.

HELINA is a third generation, lock on before launch fire and forget Anti-Tank Guided Missile that can engage targets both in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode. The system has all weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as with explosive reactive armour. Indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation , it is one of the most-advanced anti-tank weapons in the world. Now the missile systems are ready for induction. Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Army and Indian Air Force for this achievement.

