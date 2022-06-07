India successfully carries out training launch of Intermediate Range Agni 4 Ballistic Missile

AMN

India on Monday successfully tested the Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Agni-4. The successful training launch of Agni-4, was carried out from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The Defence Ministry said, the test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system. The Ministry said, the successful test reaffirms country’s policy of having a credible minimum deterrence capability..