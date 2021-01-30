India strongly condemns vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in California, USA

WEB DESK

India has strongly condemned the vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Davis, California, USA. The Ministry of External Affairs termed it as a malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice.

The Embassy of India in Washington D.C. has taken up the matter with the U.S. Department of State for a thorough investigation into the incident and appropriate action against those responsible for this despicable act.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has separately taken up the matter with the City of Davis and local law enforcement authorities, which have initiated the investigations.

The Mayor of Davis deeply regretted the incident and informed that they have initiated an investigation. Local Indian community organisations have condemned the act of vandalism.

The US Department of State has conveyed that this act of vandalism is unacceptable and expressed the hope that perpetrators will be brought to justice as quickly as possible.

On Thursday, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Central Park in the City of Davis, California was vandalised by unknown persons. The statue was a gift to the City of Davis by the Government of India in 2016.