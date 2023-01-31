India strongly condemns terror attack in Pakistan; extends condolences to families of victims

Staff Reporter

India has condemned terror attack in Pakistan and extended condolences to families of victims. In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India strongly condemns the attack which has taken the lives of so many people.

The death toll in the mosque suicide blast has risen to 93, while 157 people were injured. The blast happened in a mosque located in the Police Lines area of Peshawar near Afghanistan.

The blast took place at the mosque during afternoon prayers yesterday when a large number of people had gathered for prayer including police jawans. The terror outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blast.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the bombing, and asked authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victims. He called for stern action against those who were behind the attack.