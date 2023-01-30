India strongly condemns terror attack in Jerusalem

@MEAIndia

India has strongly condemned last night’s terror attack in Jerusalem. In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India extends heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Meanwhile tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories remain high after Friday’s shooting, which police chief Yaakov Shabtai described as “one of the worst terror attacks in the past few years.” The shooter in that attack was also later killed by police forces, according to police.Two people were wounded in a separate shooting attack on Saturday in the City of David area of Jerusalem, according to police and ambulance services. The victims, one in his 20s and another in his 40s or 50s, were taken to the trauma unit of the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, the hospital said.

In a statement the police said, “The shooting suspect was neutralized” after a “large police force was called to the scene.” The incident is being treated as a suspected terror attack, according to a preliminary report issued by Jerusalem police.