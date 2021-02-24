India starts shipping COVID-19 vaccines to Africa under COVAX facility

AMN/ WEB DESK
India has started shipping COVID-19 vaccines to Africa under the COVAX facility. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Anurag Srivastava called it commitment to help the world with COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, abbreviated as COVAX, is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines led by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and others.
After the shipment was dispatched yesterday, Mr Srivastava tweeted, India is fulfilling its commitment to help the world with COVID-19 vaccines.Last month, the MEA announced that India plans to supply one crore or 10 million vaccine doses to Africa and 10 lakh to United Nations health workers under GAVI’s COVAX facility.