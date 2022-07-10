FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jul 2022 11:43:26      انڈین آواز

India stands with people of Sri Lanka; Extended support of over $3.8 bn: MEA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has extended an unprecedented support of over 3.8 billion US dollar this year itself for ameliorating the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka. In response to media queries on the situation in Sri Lanka, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, India will continue to follow closely the recent developments in Sri Lanka. He said, India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values. Mr. Bagchi said, India is Sri Lanka’s closest neighbour and the two countries share deep civilizational bonds. He said, India is aware of the many challenges that Sri Lanka and its people have been facing, and we have stood with the Sri Lankan people as they have tried to overcome this difficult period.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS


 Women World Cup Hockey: It is do or die for India as they take on Spain in a crossover match

Harpal Singh Bedi It is do or die scenario for India as they face Spain in the Women’s Hockey World Cup ...

Sports Ministry  launches revised schemes of Cash Awards, National Welfare and Pension to sportspersons

By  Harpal Singh Bedi  The Union Government on Friday launched revised schemes of Cash Awards, National W ...

Sports Minister reviews India’s preparation for the Commonwealth Games 

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Sports minister Anurag Thakur reviewed country's preparation for the Commonwe ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart