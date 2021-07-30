Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
India stands united with US & other in working towards containing COVID pandemic: MEA

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Ministry said India and US are engaged as part of the Quad vaccine initiative to supply vaccines to countries in the Indo Pacific region from early 2022.

Replying to a media query, Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India stands united with the US and other partners in working towards containing the COVID pandemic and for quick global economic recovery.

On import of vaccines from the US, Mr Bagchi said both countries’ health regulators are engaged with foreign vaccine manufactures in this regard. As far as COVAXIN recognistion is concerned, he said Bharat Biotech submitted its request along with all necessary documentation earlier in July to the World Health Organisation.

