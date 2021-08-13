India stands at 4th position in world in terms of renewable energy capacity

Country achieves installed renewable energy capacity of 100 GigaWatts

BISHAHSWAR MISHRA

Union Ministry of Power has said that the total installed renewable energy capacity in India has crossed the mile-stone of 100 GigaWatts.

Today, India stands at 4th position in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity, 5th in solar and 4th in wind in terms of installed capacity. In a tweet, Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said, today is the another landmark day in the history of the Indian Power Sector.

He said, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will continue to be a global leader in energy transition. He said, the achievement of installed renewable energy capacity of 100 GigaWatts is an important milestone in India’s journey towards its target of 450 GigaWatts by 2030.

Power Ministry said, 100 GigaWatts has been installed, 50 GigaWatts is under installation and 27 GigaWatt is under tendering. It said, if large hydro is included, the installed renewable energy capacity will increase to 146 GigaWatt.