MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha will face action, says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
China puts Canadian Michael Spavor in jail for 11 years as Huawei row intensifies
10 killed, 25 feared trapped in landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district
India, Singapore review entire gamut of bilateral relations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Aug 2021 12:05:45      انڈین آواز

India stands at 4th position in world in terms of renewable energy capacity

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Country achieves installed renewable energy capacity of 100 GigaWatts

BISHAHSWAR MISHRA

Union Ministry of Power has said that the total installed renewable energy capacity in India has crossed the mile-stone of 100 GigaWatts.

Today, India stands at 4th position in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity, 5th in solar and 4th in wind in terms of installed capacity. In a tweet, Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said, today is the another landmark day in the history of the Indian Power Sector.

He said, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will continue to be a global leader in energy transition. He said, the achievement of installed renewable energy capacity of 100 GigaWatts is an important milestone in India’s journey towards its target of 450 GigaWatts by 2030.

Power Ministry said, 100 GigaWatts has been installed, 50 GigaWatts is under installation and 27 GigaWatt is under tendering. It said, if large hydro is included, the installed renewable energy capacity will increase to 146 GigaWatt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

54-member Indian contingent given formal & virtual send-off to Tokyo Paralympic Games

A 54-member, largest ever Indian contingent was given a formal and virtual send-off today to Tokyo Paralympic ...

Indian Olympians get Rousing Welcome at Home

A Akhter / Sport Desk Indian Olympians and Medalists today got rousing welcome on returning home from Tokyo ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian Olympians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the T ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz