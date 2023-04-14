India stands as a strong democratic country, due to the constitution given by Dr. B.R Ambedkar: Eknath Shinde

AMN

On the occasion of 132nd Birth Anniversary of Architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered floral tributes at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar Mumbai on Friday morning.

On this occasion, the Governor visited the exhibition of photographs based on the life of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, organized by the Public Relations Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ramesh Bais said that the grand memorial of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, which is taking shape at Indu Mill Compound, will be an inspiration for all and especially the youth of the country.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that India stands as a strong democratic country in the world, due to the constitution given by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. While giving information about the various schemes implemented by the government, he also said that the government has decided to give fellowship to 861 students.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s work for the upliftment of society have been etched in golden letters in the history of the world.