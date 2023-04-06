India shares Japan’s vision for free, open, secure Indo-Pacific: Rajnath Singh

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice Minister of Defense for International Affairs of Japan Oka Masami called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today. During the meeting, Mr Masami briefed Indian Defence Minister on the discussions held during the 7th Defence Policy Dialogue, which he co-chaired with Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane in New Delhi yesterday. The visiting dignitary reiterated Japan’s keenness to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation, including collaboration in defence equipment and technology.



Mr Singh conveyed that India shares Japan’s vision for a free, open, secure and rules-based Indo-Pacific and stressed that both countries must continue to expand the scope of their bilateral cooperation.